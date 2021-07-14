7/14 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Fyter Fest Night One with Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match, Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson for the IWGP U.S. Title, Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW Title, Matt Hardy vs. Christian

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite “Fyter Fest Night One” (Episode 94)

Cedar Park, Texas at the HEB Center

Aired live July 14, 2021 on TNT

JR, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur joined on commentary. They tossed to Justin Roberts, who announced the first match would be for the IWGP US Championship. Jon Moxley made his entrance first, and made a trip through the crowd, and was joined by Eddie Kingston. Karl Anderson then made his entrance along with Doc Gallows. Excalibur explained some of the history behind The Elite and the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Eddie Kingston and Gallows immediately brawled on the outside.

1. Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson for the IWGP US Championship: Moxley and Anderson began their match as Kingston and Gallows brawled through the crowd. Moxley got the better of a hockey fight punch fest. Anderson fired back with some chops and punches, but Moxley cleared him out of the ring with a clothesline.

Anderson landed a suplex on the ramp on the floor. This match is contested under NJPW rules, so there is a 20 count on the floor. Moxley recovered and rained punches on Anderson, and then tossed him into the ring. Anderson dropped Moxley on the top rope, and then landed a single leg drop kick that sent him into the barricade.

The action ended up on the top rope, as Moxley bit Anderson, and then suplexed him back into the ring. Anderson no sold a German Suplex and landed a kick. Moxley returned fire with a lariat, and then both men went down from a double clothesline. Moxley went for a piledriver, but Anderson stuffed it and landed one of his own for a near fall. It looked a little wonky, but Moxley was ok.

Anderson landed a cutter from the top rope for a near fall. Moxley went for a paradigm shift, but Anderson countered into a Gun Stun. No pinfall attempt was made as Moxley rolled away. They both got to their feet, and Moxley hit a corner lariat. Anderson replied with TKO style Gun Stun for a near fall. Moxley recovered and landed the Paradigm Shift a moment later and got the win.

Jon Moxley defeated Karl Anderson at 11:12

After the match, Moxley celebrated on top of the ropes and played to the crowd. JR announced the main event would be Page vs. Allin, Wheeler Yuta will face Sammy Guevara, Yuka Sakazaki will face Penelope Ford, and Hangman Page will be interviewed. Backstage, Lance Archer challenged Jon Moxley to a Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP US Championship in Dallas next week. Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks is up next…[c]

My Take: A good match to open the show. They didn’t do anything insane, but Moxley got a huge pop and the match had a satisfying clean finish. I like that the announce team went out of their way to explain the match is contested under IWGP rules, and gave some history of why Anderson would be motivated to win the title.