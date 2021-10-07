What's happening...

“Rhodes to the Top” viewership count for week two of the Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes reality show

October 7, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s first edition of the “Rhodes to the Top” reality show featuring Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes delivered 443,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The second 30-minute edition that followed finished with 295,000 viewers. Last week’s one-hour premiere finished with 422,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: The first episode finished with a .19 in the 18-49 demographic, and the second show delivered a 1.3 rating. The shows finished 15th and 36th in Wednesday’s cable ratings. Last week’s one-hour show delivered a .17 rating in the same demo.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.