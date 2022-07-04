WWE Raw in San Diego (reports needed), Q&A note, AEW Dark Elevation, Barry Windham, Johnny Swinger, Steve Olsonoski, Jack Victory, Joey Janela, Joey Marella, Adrian Adonis, Shinya Hashimoto, Bret Hart, Scotty Too Hotty, Charles Robinson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-It’s Independence Day in the United States. Barring any breaking news, I will be taking the day off, but things will get back to normal tonight with my WWE Raw coverage.

-WWE Raw is live tonight from San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena. The show includes Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest, and fallout from Saturday’s Money in the Bank event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. The show, which is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons), will be delayed this week due to the holiday. Likewise, there is not a Pro Wrestling Boom Live show this week due to the holiday. The next Boom Live will be Monday, August 1 coming out of WWE SummerSlam and Ric Flair’s Last Match.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in San Diego, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Rochester, New York, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown show in For Worth, Texas. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Barry Windham is 62 today.

-Former WWE referee Joey Marella died at age 31 in a car accident on July 4, 1994.

-Adrian Adonis (Keith Franke) died at age 33 on July 4, 1988. He was a passenger in a van that was driven into a body of water in Canada when the driver swerved to avoid a moose. Independent wrestlers Mike Kelly (William Arko), Pat Kelly (Victor Arko), and Dave McKigney were also killed in the accident.

-Steve Olsonoski turned 69 on Sunday.

-Jack Victory (Kenneth Rinehurst) turned 58 on Sunday.

-Johnny Swinger (Joseph Dorgan) turned 47 on Sunday.

-Joey Janela turned 33 on Sunday.

-Shinya Hashimoto was born on July 3, 1965. He died at age 40 on July 11, 2005 of a brain aneurysm.

-Bret Hart is 65.

-WWE referee Charles Robinson is 58.

-Scotty Too Hotty (Scott Garland) is 49.