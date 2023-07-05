NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-The Judgment Day appear
-Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Joe Coffey for Tony D’Angelo’s freedom
-NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile
-Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan
-Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey
-Lucien Price and Bronco Nima debut
Powell's POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center.
