AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin in a blind eliminator tournament match

-Britt Baker vs. Rubo Soho in an Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match

-Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

-MJF and Adam Cole in a blind tag team eliminator tournament match

-A Jon Moxley promo

Powell’s POV: The Baker vs. Soho match was scheduled for last week’s show, but it was postponed due to Baker falling ill. Dynamite will be live from Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place. Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).