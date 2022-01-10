AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW taped the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-The Blade and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10.
-Avery Good vs. Andrade El Idolo.
-Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue and Tina San Antonio.
-Kevin Matthews and Joey Ace vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.
-Pat Brink and Myles Hawkins vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
-Dante Martn vs. Acton Andretti.
-Sonny Kiss and Jay Lethal vs. Jaden Valo and Chris Steeler.
-Red Velvet and Leyla Hirsch vs. Notorious Mimi and B3cca.
-QT Marshall vs. Zack Clayton.
-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ryan Clancy.
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
