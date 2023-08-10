AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show (coverage help needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage

-Saraya vs. Skye Blue in qualifier for the four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship match at All In

-Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm have already qualified for the AEW Women’s Championship match at All In. The final spot will be awarded to the winner of Wednesday’s Britt Bakker vs. The Bunny match. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are available on delay rather than live. We are looking for a volunteer who is interested in covering Rampage on a weekly basis either live or on delay. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.