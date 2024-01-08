AEW Rampage rating for Wheeler Yuta vs. Komander for the ROH Pure Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 406,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 326,000 viewership count from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the January 6, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Be the first to comment