WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the New Year’s Revolution themed show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.465 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 1.355 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Big numbers for the New Year’s Revolution show. Smackdown finished with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared the previous week’s 0.28 rating. The previous week’s numbers were down due to the show being a “best of” edition. The better comparison is the 2.108 million viewership count and the 0.55 rating for the prior week’s live show. One year earlier, the January 6, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.257 million viewers and a 0.53 rating for the first show of the new year.