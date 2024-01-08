NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 poll results for best match and overall grade

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NJPW News READER POLLS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Thursday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 event received a B grade from 53 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 29 percent.

-55 percent of our voters gave Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson the best match of the night honors. Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay for the IWGP Global Championship finished a distant second with 12 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B+ grade. While many people have lamented over the lack of time the matches received, I actually felt that the approach they took helped with the show’s pacing. The four-hour main card flew by for me and I didn’t became numb to near falls like I do on shows that are filled with them. In fact, Okada vs. Danielson was the only match that left me wishing they had been given more time. While I agree with the readers that Okada vs. Danielson was the best match of the night, I also want to acknowledge the better than expected Shingo Takagi vs. Tama Tonga match for the Never Openweight Championship. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in these polls.