10/11 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 14 results: Tetsuya Naito vs. Evil, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto, Juice Robinson vs. Sanada, Toru Yano vs. Kenta, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Yoshi-Hashi in B-Block matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 14”

October 11, 2020 in Aichi at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Gabriel Kidd beat Yota Tsuji.

2. Zack Sabre Jr. beat Yoshi-Hashi in a B-Block tournament match.

3. Kenta over Toru Yano in a B-Block tournament match.

4. Sanada beat Juice Robinson in a B-Block tournament match.

5. Hirooki Goto pinned Hiroshi Tanahashi in a B-Block tournament match.

6. Evil defeated Tetsuya Naito in a B-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current A-Block point leaders are Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Jay White with 10 points, Minoru Suzuki, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii, Jeff Cobb, and Taichi with six points, and Yujiro Takahashi with no points.

The current B-Block leaders are Tetsuya Naito and Evil with 10 points, Zack Sabre Jr., Hirooki Goto, and Sanada with eight points, Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenta, and Toru Yano with six points, and Yoshi-Hashi with two points.

The A-Block continues Tuesday in Shizuoka at Hamamatsu Arena with the following tournament matches: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Minoru Suzuki vs. Jay White, Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi, Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Will Ospreay vs. Jeff Cobb.

The B-Block continues Wednesday in Kanagawa at Yokohama Budokan with the following matches: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada, Hirooki Goto vs. Evil, Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshi-Hashi vs. Kenta.



