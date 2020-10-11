AEW Dark preview: Fourteen matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Evil Uno vs. The Blade vs. Jungle Boy

-Dark Order 3, 4, and 10 vs. Aaron Solow, Angel Fashion, M’Badu

-Darby Allin vs. Nick Comoroto

-Elayna Black vs. Red Velvet

-Colt Cabana vs. Griff Garrison

-Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon

-Wardlow vs. Elijah Dean

-Ricky Starks vs. Fuego Del Sol

-Joey Janela vs. D3

-Eddie Kingston vs. Baron Black

-Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Lee Johnson and Cezar Bononi

-Nyla Rose vs. KiLynn King

-Billy and Austin Gunn vs. Ryzin and Maxx Stardom

-Matt Sydal vs. Sonny Kiss

Powell’s POV: 14 matches? At this point, I’m not sure why they don’t just break the show into two separate episodes. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.



