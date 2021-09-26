WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show results: Moore’s review of the pre-show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show

Aired live September 26, 2021 on Peacock, WWE Network, social media

Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

-Kayla Braxton, Kevin Patrick, Booker T, John Bradshaw Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg checked in as the hosts of the Extreme Rules pre-show. Braxton noted that Sonya Deville will appear later in the show to break down some of the matches. The panel ran through the Extreme Rules card.

-A highlight video aired to promote the Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-“WWE Official” Sonya Deville joined the panel after the video. Braxton asked Deville if she has an issue with Naomi. Deville noted that she doesn’t and that she’s treating Naomi just like anyone else who would disrespect her. Deville said it doesn’t matter who you are, a WWE Official should be treated with respect. Braxton segued to talking about the Lynch vs. Belair match. The panel gave their thoughts.[c]

-The panel discussed Big E cashing in his Money In The Bank contract on Bobby Lashley to become the WWE Champion. A recap aired of Big E’s night as champion on WWE Raw this past monday, which featured Roman Reigns and Big E wrestling two matches. The camera cut to Sarah Schreiber backstage. She was supposed to interview New Day, but AJ Styles and Omos showed up with AJ gloating in front of the camera. Bob Lashley showed up and a brawl ensued involving New Day, AJ, Omos, and Lashley. Security Guards, Shawn Daivari, Adam Pearce, and other agents showed up to pull everyone apart.

-Braxton segued the panel to discussing the Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy match for the US Championship. The panel also discussed Hardy re-injuring Sheamus’s nose. [c]

-Kevin Patrick announced that due to the recent brawl, a new match has been added to the Extreme Rules Show: “The New Day” Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and WWE Champion Big E Langston vs. AJ Styles, Omos, and Bobby Lashley. The panel gave their thoughts on the match.

John’s Thoughts: A match that should be entertaining given all the top-tier talents in the match. That said, it’s very odd that the WWE Championship is on ice in a throwaway TV trios match that would have been better suited for WWE Raw. So odd that they couldn’t find a more creative way to involve Big E and Bobby Lashley on this show, especially since E is fresh off winning the championship. Heck, I can’t wait til the day AJ Styles returns to being the main event singles wrestler that we all know he can be.

-The show cut to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins backstage. Ford talked about how the Profits are going to leave as tag team champions. Dawkins said he has Ford’s back. Dawkins noted that the Bloodline tried to jump Ford 3 on 1, but Dawkins is here now. Dawkins called the Bloodline “Bloodline Bitches” and said that the Profits want the smoke. The panel gave their thoughts on the tag team title match. The panel pointed out that Ford wasn’t as happy-go-lucky in his backstage promo.

-A hype video aired for the Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss match. A limo pulled up in the parking lot to show Charlotte Flair arriving to the arena. The panel discussed the match.[c]

-Pat McAfee and Michael Cole checked in from the commentary table. Not sure if it’s just me, but for some reason, the Spanish Audio Feed is crossed with the English Commentary feed…

-Carmella cut a promo before the match where she bragged about herself and her beauty. Morgan jumped Carmella during her promo.

1. Liv Morgan vs. Carmella. Morgan hit one back senton in the corner and missed a second. Carmela blocked a foot drop, but got hit by a Shotgun Dropkick. One minute into the match, the audio finally fixed and we got Cole and McAfee on the call without the weird mixing. Carmela gained control and hit Morgan with a Bronco Buster. Carmela hit Morgan with a suplex and got a two count. Oh no! The Spanish Announce mix is seeping in again!

Carmella worked on Morgan with methodical heel offense. Morgan tried to mount a comeback, but Carmella landed a reverse X Factor on Morgan for a two count. Carmella grabbed on to Morgan’s hair and mounted curbstomps. Morgan came back with punches and Thesz Press. Morgan hit Carmella with a step up enzuigiri and a vader bomb stomp for a two count. Both women traded nearfalls. Carmella drove Mrogan’s head into the mat and got a two count. The Spanish announce feed disappeared, thank God (for now).

Carmella argued with the referee, blaming him for counting slow. McAfee noted that the referees are stern but fair. Morgan hit Mella with a single leg codebreaker for a two count. Carmella gave Morgan clubbing blows and draged Morgan to ringside. Morgan reversed Mella and gave Mella a double foot catapult onto the announce table. Morgan gave Mella a springboard Paydirt for the victory.

Liv Morgan defeated Carmella via pinfall in 7:52.

Michael Cole noted that this might be the biggest win in Morgan’s career…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Solid pre-show match between two of WWE’s more improved women wrestlers over the last few years. Carmella is someone I hope gets moved in the draft because with some new scenery Mella has the opportunity to become a top heel, showcasing her improved talent via her narcissistic heel character. Liv Morgan is also someone who can be a potential top female of a brand, just as a plucky babyface that the fans want to see succeed. Negatives from the match, hopefully we don’t get that weird English-Spanish audio glitch on the main show. Shame too, because Pat McAfee and Michael Cole are my favorite commentary team in all of wrestling at the moment (Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph on 205 live being my second favorite). Cole is low-key good these days, playing the jaded straight man who’s also calling wrestling moves.

-The panel discussed the Morgan and Mella match that just happened. The panel ran though some matches on the Extreme Rules card.

-A hype video aired to hype up Roman Reigns vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Championship.

-After Kevin Patrick plugged the sponsor, the camera cut to Sarah Schreiber interviewing Paul Heyman. Sarah asked Heyman if Roman was taking Balor more seriously after Friday. Heyman asked “who hired her” and called Sarah stupid. Heyman said Kayla isn’t even that stupid. Heyman blamed Kayla and Rosenberg for sending Schreiber out there to ask such a stupid question. Heyman busted out in a sarcastic rant. Heyman said in the end “the winner and still Universal Champion” and the man who will face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel will be Roman Reigns. Heyman said that’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler. Kayla Braxton apologized to Sarah Schreiber for having to deal with her old Talking Smack co-host.

-The panel discussed the Reigns vs. Balor match. Braxton announced New Day vs. AJ, Omos, and Lashley as the opening match of the show before sending the show over to the main show.