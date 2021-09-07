Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: The Tag Team Turmoil match, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the U.S. Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship, Karrion Kross vs. John Morrison

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Tag Team Turmoil match: This was a mixed bag. It ultimately lands in the Hit section because it filled up a ton of time in a fairly compelling manner. It was ridiculous that Bobby Lashley and MVP were added during the match and then were given the eighth entry position. And I can’t say that I’m thrilled about spending all this time just to set up a match that we just saw a week earlier. Again, though, the good outweighed the bad, mostly because the mach took up some of the time that normally is dedicated to bad filler segments.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the U.S. Championship: The usual strong match from McIntyre and Sheamus. It was surprising to see McIntyre take another loss after losing clean to Damian Priest last week. He was protected this time around with Sheamus holding the tights while getting the pin. Here’s hoping that this is one of those weird examples of WWE writing off a wrestler as if they are leaving the territory when they are actually staying with the company and just moving to a different brand. The alternative of McIntyre growing frustrated and turning heel would be a mistake.

Karrion Kross vs. John Morrison: Moist TV and the company’s ongoing obsession with “drip” needs to end. I get the idea of taping Kross’s first appearance on a talkshow, but it was still a lousy segment. Fortunately, they are booking Kross as a killer now that his run as NXT Champion has concluded. Don’t get me wrong, it was idiotic to have him lose while he was champion, but at least they finally having him plow through opponents. Now if only they would give up on the silly helmet and bad gladiator look.

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship: The tension felt contrived this time around, but there was enough buzz about whatever happened last week that I could see this doing better than usual in the ratings. Shayna Baszler’s involvement left me wondering who will be the heel when she and Jax inevitably feud with one another. Flair’s post match segment with Alexa Bliss did nothing for me, as I’m cringing at the thought of Flair having to act terrified by a freaking possessed doll.

WWE Raw Misses

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH in a Championship Contenders Match: The match was fine, but the creative forces have killed the credibility of Natalya and Tamina by having them lose four non-title matches in recent weeks. I’m also not a fan of Ripley and ASH doing an odd couple tag team gimmick on a show that is currently being carried by the RKBro oddball tag team.

Reggie vs. Akira Tozawa for the WWE 24/7 Championship: Reggie continues to feel ice cold. They added some offensive moves to his match routine, but that hasn’t helped improve his character’s personality. Worst of all, the show that is starved for star power actually had Jeff Hardy be one of the guys who ran out and chased after Reggie. Really? It was bad enough that Cedric Alexander was included in that mix, but Jeff Hardy?!? Drake Maverick is a talented guy and so I’m happy to see him return even if I wish the 24/7 Championship would be put out of its misery.