Matt Hardy’s “Free The Delete” video with the Young Bucks followup

CategoriesAEW News MISC News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Matt Hardy released a new “Free The Delete” video called “The Burial” that features “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. Watch the full video below or Matt Hardy’s YouTube Page

Powell’s POV: Matt says the Bucks are the only people who can save him from Zenith. It’s a fun video and I guess we’ll find out next week whether Hardy’s plan worked.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

