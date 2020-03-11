XFL viewership in week five, Seattle Dragons scheduled home game affected by coronavirus

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ShowbuzzDaily.com lists the following viewership numbers for the fifth weekend of XFL games.

-Seattle Dragons at Houston Roughnecks on ABC: 1.547 million viewers (Saturday early afternoon)

-New York Guardians vs. Dallas Renegades on Fox: 1.497 million viewers (Saturday late afternoon)

-St. Louis BattleHawks vs. DC Defenders on FS1: 767,000 viewers (Sunday early afternoon)

-Tampa Bay Vipers at LA Wildcats on ESPN: 833,000 viewers (Sunday late afternoon)

Powell’s POV: The week five games averaged 1.161 million viewers. It will be interesting to see what happens with the scheduled home game for the Seattle Dragons this week, as ProFootballTalk.com notes that the Washington Governor has banned gatherings of more than 250 people. The Dragons play their home games at Century Link Field, and a stadium concessions worker recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Week One average: 3.118 million viewers

Week Two average: 2.057 million viewers

Week Three average: 1.611 million viewers

Week Four average: 1.376 million viewers

Week Five average: 1.161 million viewers



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

