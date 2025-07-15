WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event rating for Goldberg’s retirement match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special averaged 1.425 million viewers for NBC, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The two-hour show finished with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Saturday Night’s Main Event streamed on Peacock, but these numbers are only for the NBC broadcast. The good news is that the show led the networks in the 18-49 demo. The bad news is that it tied for the lowest demo and had the lowest viewership of the show’s modern run on NBC. Call me crazy, but it sure looks like the counterprogramming that WWE is doing against AEW pay-per-views is hurting both companies.

The May 24 SNME averaged 1.969 million viewers and a 0.54 rating. The January 25 SNME delivered 1.494 million viewers and a 0.33 rating. The December 14, 2024, SNME special had 1.59 million viewers and a 0.42 rating on NBC.