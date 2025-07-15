What's happening...

WWE Clash in Paris lineup: First match set for the Labor Day weekend show

July 15, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Clash in Paris event will be held on Sunday, August 31, in Nanterre, France, at Paris La Défense Arena.

-Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship

Powell’s POV: John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley are among the advertised wrestlers. The venue lists the start time for 7:30 pm, so the main card will likely start around 1CT/2ET in North America. The indoor arena holds up to 45,000 for concerts.

