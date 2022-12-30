WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: John Cena returns to the ring on tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
-Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
-Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa
-Lacey Evans returns
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment