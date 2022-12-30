What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: John Cena returns to the ring on tonight’s Fox show

December 30, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

-Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa

-Lacey Evans returns

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

