WWE Raw in Sacramento (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, AEW Dark Elevation, John Nord, Simon Gotch, Steve McMichael, Kenny Omega, Justin Credible, Takao Omoroi, Lenny Lane, Leo Nomellini, Stu Hart, The Renegade

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center. The show includes King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament semifinal matches and the final push for Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Sacramento, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Wichita, Kansas, Saturday’s AEW Dynamite in Orlando, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-John Nord, who worked as Nord the Barbarian and The Berzerker, is 62 today.

-Simon Gotch (Seth Lesser) is 39 today.

-Steve “Mongo” McMichael turned 64 on Sunday.

-The late Leo Nomellini died on October 17, 2000 at age 76 after suffering a stroke.

-Takao Omori turned 52 on Saturday.

-Lenny Lane (Leonard Carlson) turned 51 on Saturday.

-Justin Credible (Peter Polaco) turned 48 on Saturday.

-Kenny Omega (Tyson Smith) turned 38 on Saturday.

-Xia Brookside turned 23 on Saturday.

-Stu Hart died on October 16, 2003 at age 88.

-The late Renegade (Rick Wilson) was born on October 16, 1965. He took his own life at age 33 on February 23, 1999.