Stephanie McMahon taking a leave of absence from WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Stephanie McMahon announced via social media that she will be taking a leave of absence from the majority of her WWE duties starting Friday, May 20. “WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family,” McMahon wrote in a statement that can be read in full below.
Powell’s POV: While there may end up being more to the story, here’s wishing Stephanie the best. Her family has been through a lot with husband Paul Levesque’s health issues.
As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 19, 2022
Be the first to comment