Stephanie McMahon taking a leave of absence from WWE

May 19, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Stephanie McMahon announced via social media that she will be taking a leave of absence from the majority of her WWE duties starting Friday, May 20. “WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family,” McMahon wrote in a statement that can be read in full below.

Powell’s POV: While there may end up being more to the story, here’s wishing Stephanie the best. Her family has been through a lot with husband Paul Levesque’s health issues.

