WWE Raw in Tampa (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Shad Khan, Carlos Colon, Al Snow, Mandy Rose, Great Sasuke, Joey Mercury, Mike Knox, Mojo Rawley, Lacey Von Erich, Bobby Lashley, Excalibur, QT Marshall, Bruiser Brody, Daffney, Edouard Carpentier

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. Logan Paul is advertised and the build to SummerSlam will continue. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Tampa, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Duluth, Georgia, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown show in Boston. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-AEW owner Shahid “Shad” Khan is 72 today.

-Carlos Colon Sr. is 74 today.

-Al Snow (Al Sarven) is 59 today.

-Great Sasuke (Masanori Murakawa) is 53 today.

-Joey Mercury (Adam Birch) is 43 today.

-Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) is 32 on today.

-Mike Knox (Mike Hettinga) turned 44 on Sunday.

-Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) turned 36 on Sunday.

-Lacey Von Erich (Lacey Dawn Adkisson) turned 36 on Sunday.

-Bruiser Brody (Frank Goodish) was stabbed to death at age 42 on July 17, 1988. Brody was killed in a World Wrestling Council locker room by Jose Gonzalez, who wrestled and booked for the territory.

-The late Daffney (Shannon Spruill) was born on July 17, 1975. She took her own life at age 46 on September 1, 2021.

-The late Edouard Carpentier (Édouard Ignacz Weiczorkiewicz) was born on July 17, 1926. He died of a heart attack at age 84 on October 30, 2010.

-Bobby Lashley turned 46 on Saturday.

-AEW broadcast team member Excalibur (Marc Letzmann) turned 42 on Saturday.

-QT Marshall (Michael Cuellari) turned 37 on Saturday.