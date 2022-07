CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Evil Uno and Alan Angels vs. Aussie Open, and Barrett Brown and Misterioso vs. Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl in NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Title tournament matches, plus Tom Lawlor vs. Bad Dude Tito (16:30)…

Click here to stream or download the July 17 NJPW Strong audio review.

