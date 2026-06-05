ROH on HonorClub results 6/4): Athena vs. Hyan, Lee Moriarty vs. Mance Warner, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Isla Dawn in Proving Ground matches, Lacey Layne vs. Queen Aminata

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 169)

Taped May 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios

Streamed May 28, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed beat “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake

2. Lacey Layne over Queen Aminata

3. Eddie Colon, Orlando Colon, and Serpentico beat Alex Kane, Bruss Hamilton, and Kiran Grey

4. ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo over Isla Dawn in a Proving Ground match

5. Bryan Keith beat Tommy Billington

6. ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defeated Mance Warner in a Proving Ground match

7. Lio Rush beat Griff Garrison

8. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett over Alec Price and Jordan Oliver

9. ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Hyan in a Proving Ground match