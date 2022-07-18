NXT 2.0 TV preview: Women’s battle royal set for Tuesday’s USA Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.
-A 20-woman battle royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship
-JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes
-Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson for the NXT UK Tag Titles
-Roderick Strong vs. Damon Kemp
-Axiom debuts
-The Schism (f/k/a The Dyad) reveal their identities
Powell’s POV: It should be interesting to see how they fill out the twenty spots in the battle royal. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
Be the first to comment