NXT UK TV preview: The card for Thursday’s Peacock show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Thursday’s NXT UK television show.
-Trent Seven vs. Sam Gradwell
-Fallon Henley vs. Isla Dawn
-Dave Mastiff vs. Josh Morrell
Powell’s POV: The July 28 show will be headlined by Ilja Dragunov vs. Wolfgang for the NXT UK Championship. NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written reviews are available on Saturdays.
Be the first to comment