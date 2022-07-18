What's happening...

NXT UK TV preview: The card for Thursday’s Peacock show

July 18, 2022

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Thursday’s NXT UK television show.

-Trent Seven vs. Sam Gradwell

-Fallon Henley vs. Isla Dawn

-Dave Mastiff vs. Josh Morrell

Powell’s POV: The July 28 show will be headlined by Ilja Dragunov vs. Wolfgang for the NXT UK Championship. NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written reviews are available on Saturdays.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.