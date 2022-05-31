WWE Hell in a Cell lineup: The latest card for Sunday’s event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the WWE Hell in a Cell event that will be held on Sunday in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match

-Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Theory vs. Mustafa Ali for the U.S. Championship

-Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP in a handicap match

-Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

-“Judgment Day” Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles, Liv Morgan and Finn Balor in a six-person mixed tag match

Powell’s POV: WWE added the U.S. Championship match and the mixed tag match during Monday’s Raw. Join me for my live review as the show streams Sunday on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally). I will cover the Kickoff Show if there’s an actual match. If not, my live review will begin with the main card at 7C/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).