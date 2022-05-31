5/30 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ryan Nemeth, Mercedes Martinez vs. Mazzerati for the ROH Women’s World Championship

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 65)

Taped May 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob Ultra Arena

Streamed May 30, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Paul Wight thanked viewers for joining them for this week’s Elevation. He was joined on commentary by Mark Henry. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

1. Ryan Nemeth (w/Peter Avalon) vs. Konosuke Takeshita. Both men received televised entrances. As the bell rang Takeshita turned his attention to Avalon, leaving himself open to be attacked from behind by Nemeth. Nemeth lightly chopped Takeshita then did the PeeWee Herman dance. Takeshita recovered and slapped Nemeth hard across the chest. Takeshita sent Nemeth to the corner but as Takeshita ran in Nemeth sent Takeshita up and over the top rope and onto the apron.

Takeshita hit Nemeth with a forearm then came off the top rope with a dropkick. Takeshita then powered Nemeth up for a vertical suplex then went for the cover. Nemeth kicked out at two. Takeshita tried to lift Nemeth up but Nemeth was able to block, Takeshita attempted again and Nemeth blocked again and raked the eyes of Takeshita and followed up with a throat thrust and a dropkick. Nemeth began to work over Takeshita in the corner and then began to work on Takeshita’s arm. Takeshita eventually fought out and caught Nemeth with a flying clothesline.

Takeshita followed up with a Blue Thunder Bomb and went for his high knee. Nemeth sidestepped the knee strike and spiked Takeshita with a DDT. Nemeth went for a neckbreaker but Takeshita pushed him off and dropped Nemeth with a lariat. Takeshita went to lift Nemeth up for a Razor’s Edge but Nemeth slipped out. Takeshita hit Nemeth and then ran the ropes but was tripped up by Avalon. Avalon held Takeshita for Nemeth but Takeshita moved and Nemeth hit Avalon. Takeshita then came off the ropes with his high knee strike and made the pinfall.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ryan Nemeth by pinfall in 5:30.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A decent back and forth match and extended showcase for Takeshita. The result was never in doubt.

An ad for the Forbidden Door PPV aired, followed by an ad for Rampage…

2. Mercedes Martinez vs Mazzerati for the ROH Women’s Championship. Caprice Coleman joined Henry and Wight on commentary, and. Bobby Cruise handled the ring introductions. Both competitors received televised entrances. Martinez went for the Code of Honor handshake, but Mazzerati just wiggled her finger on Martinez’s hand. Martinez maintained the early advantage with a chinlock. Mazzerati was able to slip under Martinez to escape but then pushed Martinez in the back and did jumping jacks. Martinez went after Mazzerati, who hid between the ropes. Martinez hit Mazzerati with a forearm and then brought Mazzerati back into the ring with a stalling vertical suplex.

Martinez went for the cover but Mazzerati kicked out at two. Martinez locked in another chinlock that Mazzerati escaped by stomping on Martinez ‘s toes and then kicking Martinez low. Martinez dropped to her knees and Mazzerati went for a pair of kicks. Martinez ducked then caught Mazzerati’ s leg. Mazzerati dropped down and punched Martinez then DDT’d her. Mazzerati covered Martinez but only got a 2 count. Mazzerati then choked Martinez in the ropes and followed up with a snap suplex. Mazzerati began to smack Martinez in the head.

Martinez responded by putting her hands around Mazzerati’ s neck and throwing her overhead across the ring. Martinez then ran towards Mazzerati but ran into a spin kick. Mazzerati tried to wear Martinez down with a rear choke, Martinez stood up and Mazzerati held on to the choke. Martinez backed Mazzerati into the corner but Mazzerati jumped right back on Martinez’ s back. Martinez tried to send Mazzerati back into the corner but Mazzerati hopped off and then tried to hit Martinez with a knee.

Martinez moved and Mazzerati’s knee went into the turnbuckle. Martinez followed up with a pair of clotheslines and a back elbow smash. Martinez worked over Mazzerati in the corner. Martinez got a near fall after a spine buster. Mazzerati tried to fight back with some forearms but was caught coming off the ropes and Martinez just dropped Mazzerati on the top rope. Martinez then hit Mazzerati with the execution elbow and then locked in the Brass City Sleeper for the submission victory.

Mercedes Martinez defeated Mazzerati by submission in 7:15.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Thank you, Caprice Coleman, for explaining the Code of Honor to Wight and Henry. Having Coleman on commentary and Bobby Cruise doing the ring announcing has really helped the ROH matches stand out as something slightly different. This was a good back and forth match. Mazzerati got in a lot more offense than I expected. I never considered her a threat to Martinez though.

A very quick post Double or Nothing episode of Elevation with just two matches. Episode 65 clocked in at just 20 minutes and 1 second. Nothing was really a must see but if you are a regular viewer of Elevation, you will not be disappointed either.