AEW Dynamite viewership for the Blood and Guts show

May 6, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.09 million viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 889,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demographic with a .42 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. Total viewership is a bit underwhelming considering the big build to the WarGames style match, but it’s not a bad number either. I believe this is the first time the show finished first in the demo. Last week’s Dynamite finished tenth in the 18-49 demographic with a .33 rating with the second hour airing opposite the U.S. Presidential address.

