AEW Battle of the Belts XI rating, combined numbers with AEW Collision

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts XI delivered 308,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The quarterly special delivered a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-The three-hour block of AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts XI combined for an average of 345,000 viewers and averaged 0.11 rating in the key demo.

Powell’s POV: For comparison sake, Aprils AEW Battle of the Belts X delivered 442,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating. The same night’s AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts X combined for an average of 452,000 viewers and averaged 0.12 rating. Of course, Saturday’s shows ran against the Olympics.