Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episodes 79-80 results: Vetter’s review of PME vs. Dan the Dad and Ethan Price, Jay Marston and Solomon Tupu vs. Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie in Road Warrior Cup tournament matches

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episodes 79-80)

Taped May 24, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri, at South Broadway Athletic Club

Premiered June 15, 2025, and June 22, 2025 via YouTube.com

These episodes came from the same taping at the South Athletic Broadway Club in suburban St. Louis. Lighting is good, and the crowd is maybe 250-300. Notably, this room has a low ceiling, and the commentators noted that feet sometimes hit the ceiling.

Episode 79

1. Kenny Alfonso vs. Moses the Deliverer. This is a first-time-ever singles match. Both men have similar looks and are of similar build and size. Alfonso, in some Dudley-style black-and-white camouflage pants, is the babyface. Moses, in a mostly white singlet, stalled on the floor before the bell. They shook hands, but then Moses clocked him with a forearm, and we’re underway! Kenny hit a huracanrana, then a dropkick at 2:00, sending Moses to the floor, where he “called a timeout.” Back in the ring, Moses took control and kept Kenny grounded. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:00, and he barked at the crowd.

Moses hit some shoulder blocks to the kidneys, and Kenny sold the pain to his lower back. Moses tossed him to the floor; Kenny struggled to get back into the ring to avoid a count-out at 8:00. Moses hit some more stomps. Kenny kipped up, fired up, and hit some punches. He dove through the ropes and crashed onto Moses. In the ring, Kenny hit a DDT for a nearfall at 10:00. Moses hit a Northern Lights Suplex, but Kenny fought out of a Boston Crab attempt. Moments later, Moses applied the Boston Crab, but Kenny reached the ropes at 12:30. Moses got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for added leverage for the tainted pin. Solid action.

Moses the Deliverer defeated Kenny Alfonso at 13:26.

2. Mike Outlaw vs. Xavier Walker vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Rahim de la Suede in a four-way. I know that Outlaw recently suffered a major injury; I don’t know if it is happening in this match here. Xavier is a tall man, and I’ve loosely compared him to EJ Nduka for his size and build. Tootie is beloved here, but she’s giving up a lot of size to bigger, stronger men. Outlaw rolled to the floor at the bell, and he barked at the crowd. Xavier dropped Rahim with one kick. Tootie jumped on Xavier’s back, but he easily shrugged her off, tossing her to the mat. Xavier began hitting running shoulder tackles, knocking everyone down. I believe he’s a legit 6’6″ or so.

Tootie squared up across from Xavier, and she hit a series of chops and spin kicks to his thighs. He scooped her up for a powerbomb, but she flipped him over the top rope to the floor at 2:30. Tootie hit a series of kicks on Outlaw. He caught her coming off the ropes and hit a backbreaker over his knee at 4:00, and he pushed her to the floor. Rahim and Outlaw then traded punches. They traded punches and went to the floor. Meanwhile, Xavier did a Gorilla Press on Tootie and tossed her to the floor on the other two at 5:30. In the ring, Outlaw stomped on Walker, and he hit a chop that had no effect. Xavier went for a chokeslam, but Outlaw turned it into a rollup for a nearfall at 7:30.

Xavier pie-faced Tootie and shoved her to the mat, but she low-bridged the top rope to send him to the floor. Xavier flipped Rahim and Outlaw to the mat, and he went for a pin, but Tootie hit a doublestomp on the back to break it up at 9:00. She began hitting each of the guys in different corners. She hit a tornado DDT on Xavier, then she hit a Code Red on Outlaw and applied a Fujiwara Armbar! Suede jumped in and put a single-leg crab on Outlaw. Xavier hit a decapitating clothesline on Rahim. Outlaw leapt off the ropes, but Xavier clocked him with a forearm strike at 11:30. Rahim hit a leaping Flatliner that knocked out Tootie. However, Outlaw grabbed a cane, struck Rahim with it, and he covered the prone Tootie for the stolen pin. That was non-stop action.

Mike Outlaw defeated Tootie Lynn, Xavier Walker, and Rahim de la Suede in a four-way at 12:17.

Episode 80

Glory Pro has started the “Road Warrior Cup” tag tournament. Two tournament matches happened on Episode 78: “The Premier” Campbell Myers and SK Bishop defeated “The Revolution” Quest Parker and Anthony Lopes, and “The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley defeated “The Hype” 12-Gauge and Hunter Holdcraft.

1. Jay Marston and Solomon Tupu vs. Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie in a first-round tag tournament match. I’ve seen a lot of Marston and Tupu in the Chicago indies, and Laynie is based out of there, too. The women wore identical blue gear. Tupu sat down on a chair and tossed fake money in the air… indicating he’s treating them like strippers. They responded by kicking him, and we’re underway! Shazza hit some quick kicks on Marston. Shazza did a drop-toe-hold on Marston, sending him crashing onto Laynie’s butt; a commentator said he refused to call that action. Funny. The heels rolled to the floor at 1:30 to regroup.

Tupu (he’s a smaller version of Bronson Reed) got in but Laynie hit some kicks. He dropped her stomach-first to the mat and the heels began stomping on Luck in their corner. Shazza got a hot tag at 4:00. Tupu dropped her with a running body block. The heels now kept Shazza grounded in their corner. One commentator wondered why the men were “playing games” and not taking the action seriously. (I want to point out that the fake money was still all over the mat.) Marston kept grabbing Shazza by her nose rather than punching her. She finally hit a tornado DDT on Tupu at 8:30.

Marston and Laynie tagged in. She hit a Crucifix Driver on Tupu, and she flipped Marston into Tupu. She hit an enzuigiri on Marston, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. A commentator said Laynie and Shazza have wrestled 18 times and know each other well. Tupu hit a double clothesline. Marston hit a buckle bomb on Laynie, and Tupu immediately hit a rolling cannonball on her. (Laynie screamed right before he flattened her in the corner. Awesome.) Marston hit a hard boot to Shazza’s chest that dropped her. Marston accidentally splashed onto Tupu! Shazza hit the splits stunner on Marston, and Laynie hit an Athena-style flying stunner off the ropes to pin Marston!

Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie defeated Jay Marston and Solomon Tupu at 12:14 to advance.

2. “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia vs. Dan the Dad and Ethan Price in a first-round tag tournament match. Tenaglia has curly hair that always makes me compare his looks to Kenny Omega, and he opened against the “big strong boy” Ethan Price. PME have been heels recently, but they are playing this early on like it’s a matchup of babyface teams. Collins tagged in at 3:00, and he demanded to face Dan, so Dan tagged in. They traded some atomic drops for some cartoonish humor, then some punches. Philly hit a spinning leg lariat on Ethan, and PME began working Price over in their corner.

Dan got a hot tag at 8:30 and hit some Stinger Splashes. He hit a top-rope double crossbody block. Philly picked up Price and slammed him across Marino’s knees for a nearfall at 10:30. Ethan hit a double bulldog. Marino dove through the ropes onto Dan; it was awkward. In the ring, PME hit a doublestomp-and-DDT combo on Price for a nearfall at 12:00, but Dan made the save. Dan and Marino traded chops. Dan dropped him with a punch to the jaw. Philly hit a sidelam on Dan. Ethan hit a double German Suplex! PME hit a team Flatliner and pinned Ethan. Good action.

Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia defeated Ethan Price and Dan the Dad at 13:43 to advance.

Final Thoughts: The tag tournament took place over two days, so the first-round winners advanced to day two. Some good action across the four episodes. I liked the four-way the best, then the PME tag. I enjoy these shows, and they are easy to get into. As always, I wish they had put some more video packages and backstage interviews, etc., between matches. Episode 79 was 43 minutes long, and Episode 80 was 36 minutes.