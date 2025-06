AEW All In Texas lineup: Two Casino Gauntlet matches on the card for the July stadium show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In Texas event that will be held Saturday, July 12, in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field.

-Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship

-AEW International Champion Kenny Omega vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada for the new AEW Unified Championship

-Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Men’s Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW World Championship (First entrant Mark Briscoe)

-Women’s Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship (First Entrant Kris Statlander)

Powell’s POV: Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay challenged “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson to a match for the Executive Vice President titles, but the match has not been officially added to the lineup. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. The show will also be available via Triller.TV internationally. The start time is listed as 2CT/3ET. I will be covering the show live, and Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).