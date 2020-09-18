WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Blue Panther, John Tolos, Billy Robinson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Sasha Banks will return for the first time since she was attacked by Bayley. Join me for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are available on Saturday morning along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews are available on Saturday mornings, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members will premiere tomorrow morning.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is October 10 in Madrid, Spain. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then. In fact, it seems highly unlikely that WWE would be allowed to venture overseas due to travel restrictions.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed outside of Jacksonville, Florida is December 2 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena. The company recently postponed the other shows that were listed ahead of this event.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s next events are the G1 Climax tournament, which kicks off Saturday morning in Osaka.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor has no live event dates listed on its website. The company taped television recently in Baltimore, Maryland.

-MLW’s will be returning with new television shows in November. The company will not announce the location of its tapings.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates for their standalone events as of this update, but they are involved in the United Wrestling Network weekly pay-per-view series that started on Tuesday.

Birthdays and Notables

-Blue Panther (Genaro Vazquez Nevarez) is 60.

-The late John Tolos was born on September 18, 1930. He died of kidney failure at age 78 on May 28, 2009.

-The late Billy Robinson was born September 18, 1938. He died at age 75 on March 3, 2014.



