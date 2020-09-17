What's happening...

AEW Dynamite viewership with competition from NXT

September 17, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 886,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.016 million viewers who watched last week’s episode, which was not opposed by NXT.

Powell’s POV: AEW delivered 792,000 viewers the last time it ran opposite NXT on Wednesday, August 12. Last night’s Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demographic with a .34 in the cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 689,000 viewers for USA Network.


