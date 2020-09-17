NXT TV viewership for the return to Wednesdays opposite AEW Dynamite

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 689,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 838,000 viewers who watched last Tuesday’s unopposed episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT delivered 619,000 viewers when it last ran opposite AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, August 12. Last night’s NXT finished 31st with a .18 in the 18-49 demographic after finishing 10th and then 15th in the same demo while unopposed on Tuesdays over the two previous weeks. AEW won the Wednesday night battle with 886,000 viewers on TNT.