WWE ThunderDome robbery

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The University of South Florida Police Department issued a crime alert BOLO on Saturday regarding a robbery at the Yuengling Center, which houses the WWE ThunderDome. The alert (read below) states that a man allegedly removed several items from the venue that belong to WWE.

Powell’s POV: Fortunately, none of the virtual fans were virtually injured during the alleged robbery. If police can’t find the guy, there’s always a chance that he can be booked to appear on WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures once the statute of limitations expires. H/T to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.