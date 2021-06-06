What's happening...

WWE ThunderDome robbery

June 6, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The University of South Florida Police Department issued a crime alert BOLO on Saturday regarding a robbery at the Yuengling Center, which houses the WWE ThunderDome. The alert (read below) states that a man allegedly removed several items from the venue that belong to WWE.

Powell’s POV: Fortunately, none of the virtual fans were virtually injured during the alleged robbery. If police can’t find the guy, there’s always a chance that he can be booked to appear on WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures once the statute of limitations expires. H/T to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. The WAYne June 6, 2021 @ 8:29 pm

    Maybe he’ll be hired as the new leader of retribution.

    Reply
  2. Jay June 6, 2021 @ 10:55 pm

    That POV was the lamest thing I’ve ever read lmaoooo

    Reply

