WWE ThunderDome robbery

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The University of South Florida Police Department issued a crime alert BOLO on Saturday regarding a robbery at the Yuengling Center, which houses the WWE ThunderDome. The alert (read below) states that a man allegedly removed several items from the venue that belong to WWE.
Powell’s POV: Fortunately, none of the virtual fans were virtually injured during the alleged robbery. If police can’t find the guy, there’s always a chance that he can be booked to appear on WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures once the statute of limitations expires. H/T to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
USF Police needs your help in identifying the individual listed in this alert.
Anyone who has information on the identity of this individual or information on this case is asked to call USF Police at 813-974-2628. pic.twitter.com/K6cJPbaw5H
— USFPD Tampa (@USFPDTampa) June 6, 2021
Maybe he’ll be hired as the new leader of retribution.
That POV was the lamest thing I’ve ever read lmaoooo