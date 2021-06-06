A&E’s WWE biography series and Most Wanted Treasures air tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The A&E biography series on WWE wrestlers airs tonight at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s biography features Bret Hart.

-WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures follows at 9CT/10ET on A&E. The teaser lists Brutus Beefcake and Greg Valentine reuniting to search for Beefcake’s clippers and Valentine’s shinguards.

Powell’s POV: A&E will replay the Mick Foley biography today at 3CT/4ET followed by the Shawn Michaels biography at 5CT/6ET. The Foley biography replay is at 11CT/12ET, and the Most Wanted Treasures replay follows at 1CT/2ET.