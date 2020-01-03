NXT TV viewership for the taped New Year’s night edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s taped NXT television show produced 548,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 831,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the night with a live show that delivered 967,000 over NXT’s taped show. NXT finished tied for 66th in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW Dynamite finished tied for twelfth in the same category. Things will get back to normal next week with both shows running live against one another.



