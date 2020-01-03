AEW Dynamite viewership for the first show of 2020

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 967,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 683,000 viewers who watched the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the battle over NXT, which delivered 548,000 viewers for its taped year-end special. AEW finished tied for twelfth in the 18-49 demographic, while NXT finished 66th in the same category.



