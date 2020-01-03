WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two matches advertised for the first edition of 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

-Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held tonight in Memphis, Tennessee at FedEx Forum. Join me for live coverage of Smackdown beginning at 7CT/8ET. My weekly, same night audio reviews are available for members shortly afterward.



