NXT TV preview: Four-way for an NXT North American Title shot set for Wednesday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for the NXT television show that will be held Wednesday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Damien Priest in a four-way for a shot at the NXT North American Championship.

Powell's POV: The winner will challenge Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship at a later date.



