Sika Anoa’i dead at age 79

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sika Anoa’i (Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i.) of the Wild Samoans tag team died on Tuesday at age 79. Sika’s nephew Jahrus Anoa’i shared the news on social media (see below). Jahrus wrote that Sika died peacefully, but the cause of death was not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Sika and his brother Afa worked as the Wild Samoans and started in 1973. The duo won numerous tag team titles, including three runs with the WWF Tag Team Titles. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. Sika is the father of five children, including the late Rosey (Matthew Tapunu’u Anoaʻi) and WWE star Roman Reigns (Leati Joseph Anoaʻi). My condolences to Sika’s family, friends, and many fans.