WWE has an agreement to run Orlando arena through October 30, no fans allowed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has an agreement with the City of Orlando to run events at the Amway Center through October 30. Orlando reporter Jon Alba was told by a city representative that no fans will be allowed in the building.
Powell’s POV: Alba previously posted footage of the WWE production trucks arriving at the Amway Center on Thursday. Corey Graves touted that the “interactivity” of the “WWE Universe” would be taken to a new level next week. It will be very interesting to see what WWE has in mind. I continue to feel that it would be wonderful gesture if WWE opened their first show at Amway Center with a ceremonial Office Space style destruction of the WWE Performance Center’s giant ceiling fan.
