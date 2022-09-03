WWE Clash at the Castle lineup: The card for today’s stadium show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the Clash at the Castle event that will be held today in Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship

-Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai

-Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

-Rey Mysterio and Edge vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

Powell’s POV: WWE has also announced that a press conference will be streamed on their YouTube and Facebook pages immediately following the event. WWE Clash at the Castle will stream on Peacock in the United States, WWE Network internationally, and will also be available via pay-per-view beginning today at Noon CT/1pm ET. Colin McGuire will be covering this event live and will host an audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).