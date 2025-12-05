WWE Survivor Series poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames premium live event received a majority C grade from 29 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. B finished second with 27 percent.

-50 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title. The men’s WarGames match with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul finished second with 25 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show a B- grade, while I gave the show a B during our members’ exclusive audio review. Last year’s Survivor Series finished with C as the top grade from 29 percent of the voters, the 2023 Survivor Series received an A grade from 67 percent of our voters, and the 2022 Survivor Series finished with an A as the top grade from 47 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls.