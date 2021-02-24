AEW Dynamite and NXT TV coverage, MLW Underground, special mid-week Q&A Show, Shinsuke Nakamura, Corey Graves

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross in a No DQ , non-title match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-MLW Underground streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page. The show will be replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. With this being a classic edition, I will be taking the week off from doing written and audio reviews. My reviews will resume next week when MLW runs a first-run edition of Fusion.

-Submit questions for today’s special edition of the Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. The show will return to its usual Monday slot next week.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shinsuke Nakamura is 41.

-Corey Graves (Matthew Polinsky) is 37.