AEW Dynamite, last week’s Dynamite poll results, Dynamite and Collision grades, Miro, Chris Harris, Rhaka Khan, Wilbur Snyder

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Merry Christmas! I hope Santa Claus was good to you. I had a wonderful time celebrating the holiday with family last night, and will be enjoying today with my girlfriend’s side of the family.

-AEW Dynamite was taped on Sunday in New York, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom. The show carries the Dynamite on 34th Street theme and includes the final five Continental Classic round robin tournament matches. We will not have a live review tonight due to the holiday. My review of the show and my weekly audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will be available either late tonight or most likely on Thursday.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 29 percent of the vote. F finished second with 28 percent of the vote, and B was a close third with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. B finished second with 39 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Miro (Miroslav Barnyashev) is 39.

-Chris Harris is 51. He briefly worked as Braden Walker in WWE.

-Rhaka Khan (Trenesha Biggers) is 43.

-The late Wilbur Snyder died at age 62 on December 25, 1991.