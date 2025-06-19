What's happening...

WWE announces the SummerSlam go-home show, fallout edition, and one additional TV date

June 19, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday.

June 19, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced three new editions of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown across Newark, Brooklyn and Philadelphia this summer, highlighted by SmackDown on Friday, August 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, a day before the first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium.

Individual event tickets will go on sale starting Friday, June 27 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Presale for individual event tickets will begin Wednesday, June 25 at 10am ET/7am PT.

Friday, August 1 Newark, New Jersey SmackDown Prudential Center Ticketmaster
Monday, August 4 Brooklyn, New York RAW Barclays Center Ticketmaster
Monday, August 18 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania RAW Wells Fargo Center Ticketmaster

Tickets for SummerSlam, which takes place Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, can still be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

Topics

