TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Santana vs. Rich Swann for the TNA World Championship

-Matt Hardy vs. Dutch

-Nic Nemeth vs. Bear Bronson

-Xia Brookside speaks

-Elayna Black speaks

-Elijah holds a concert

Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on April 14-15 in Syracuse, New York, at Medical University Arena. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).