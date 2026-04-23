WWE Night of Champions to be held in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that WWE Night of Champions will be held on Saturday, June 27, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at Kingdom Arena.

April 23, 2026 – The General Entertainment Authority and Riyadh Season, under the leadership of His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, in cooperation with WWE, today announced that Night of Champions will return to Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Riyadh hosted Night of Champions in 2025, which broke WWE’s U.S. viewership record for a Saudi Arabia event. This year’s edition will once again bring WWE’s biggest Superstars to the Kingdom as part of Riyadh Season’s world-class entertainment calendar.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh said: “We are proud to welcome Night of Champions back to Riyadh and look forward to delivering another unforgettable night of WWE action for fans in the Kingdom and around the world.”

Tickets will go on sale Monday, April 27 at WeBook.com.

Night of Champions will broadcast live in the U.S. on the ESPN app with an ESPN Unlimited plan, and on Netflix internationally.

In 2027, Saudi Arabia will also host WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, marking the first time the cultural phenomenon will be staged outside of the United States and Canada.

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised they are going forward with holding this event in Saudi Arabia while the war in Iran is still taking place. Here’s hoping that everything goes smoothly.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)